|
|
|
LIM, Peter Kwan. Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on 3rd June 2019. Loved husband of Selina. Loving Dad of Teresa and Shiu, Vanessa and Jeff, Pamela and Vincent, and Winston. Gong Gong of Vincent, Byron, the Late Penelope, Isobelle, Genesta, Gregor (Yu Jia), Isaac, Annabelle and Amelia. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery ,85 McKenzie Road, Mangere, Auckland on Saturday 8th June 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by interment in the cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Asthma Society Auckland, P.O.Box 67066 Mt Eden Auckland 1349. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More