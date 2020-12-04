|
KNIGHT, Peter (Bryan). (Svce No. 332631, SAS 1955-1957) Passed peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday 2 December 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pamela Ann Knight (nee Morrison). Loved father of Leeann, Rowena, Adele, Victoria, Athena and father in- law of Richard, Hadley, Richard and Hide. Much loved Pop of Melanie, Rachael, Olivia, Sarah and Izzy. "He fought the good fight, Rest in Peace." The family would like to thank the caregivers and nursing staff of Bruce McLaren Village for all their kindness shown to Peter. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Pakuranga Baptist Church, 2 Fremantle Place, Pakuranga on Monday 7 December at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RSA would be greatly appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pknight0212.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2020