Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matuku Funerals
574 East Takaka Road, RD 1
East Takaka, Nelson 7183
03 525 7399
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter FOSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Kinnear FOSTER

Add a Memory
Peter Kinnear FOSTER Notice
FOSTER, Peter Kinnear. 20 November 1927- 24 October 2019, of Collingwood. Loved and loving husband of Penny Griffith for 30 years, and a special person in the lives of Rachel Marks, Daniel Waldron, and their families (Melbourne). Former husband of June, and loved father of Ian, Alison, and Nicholas Foster and their families (all overseas). We deeply appreciate the gentle and respectful care of staff at Golden Bay Community Health over the last year, and especially the last few weeks. A private cremation has been held; messages to: PO Box 54, Collingwood 7054.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -