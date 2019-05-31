Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter KEYS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter KEYS

Notice Condolences

Peter KEYS Notice
KEYS, Peter. Serving Brother Of the Order of St John. Aged 77. Died 30th May 2019 at Capella House, Rest Home. Grateful thanks to the Rena and her staff for their care of Peter. Son of late Henry John (Harry) and Violet Emma (Vi). Brother of David and Brother-in-law to Alison. Uncle to Matthew (and Elaine) and Elliot (and Sian). Great Uncle of Freddy, Nia and Seren. Peter has donated his body to the University of Auckland Body Bequest Programme. Accordingly, a Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Thursday 6th June at St John's Community Church, 245 Bucklands Beach Road, Bucklands Beach.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 31 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.