KEYS, Peter. Serving Brother Of the Order of St John. Aged 77. Died 30th May 2019 at Capella House, Rest Home. Grateful thanks to the Rena and her staff for their care of Peter. Son of late Henry John (Harry) and Violet Emma (Vi). Brother of David and Brother-in-law to Alison. Uncle to Matthew (and Elaine) and Elliot (and Sian). Great Uncle of Freddy, Nia and Seren. Peter has donated his body to the University of Auckland Body Bequest Programme. Accordingly, a Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Thursday 6th June at St John's Community Church, 245 Bucklands Beach Road, Bucklands Beach.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 31 to June 1, 2019
