Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter SANDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Joseph SANDERS

Add a Memory
Peter Joseph SANDERS Notice
SANDERS, Peter Joseph. RNZN2048. On 16 November 2019 aged 97 years. Ever loving husband of the late Marjorie. Warmly loved father and father-in-law of Laurie and Marion. Cherished Poppa of Kylie, Jennifer and Rachel, David and Elaine (Australia). Loved Great Poppa Pete of Noelle, Ephram, Manson, Boaz, Theo, Curtis and Cameron (Australia) and miracle Maggie (China). At Peter's wishes, a private cremation has been held to be followed by a get-together of family and close friends at future date. "The happiest man in Tauranga" now happy to be with his beloved Marj. Communication to the Sanders family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -