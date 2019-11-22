|
SANDERS, Peter Joseph. RNZN2048. On 16 November 2019 aged 97 years. Ever loving husband of the late Marjorie. Warmly loved father and father-in-law of Laurie and Marion. Cherished Poppa of Kylie, Jennifer and Rachel, David and Elaine (Australia). Loved Great Poppa Pete of Noelle, Ephram, Manson, Boaz, Theo, Curtis and Cameron (Australia) and miracle Maggie (China). At Peter's wishes, a private cremation has been held to be followed by a get-together of family and close friends at future date. "The happiest man in Tauranga" now happy to be with his beloved Marj. Communication to the Sanders family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 22, 2019