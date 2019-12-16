|
REDICAN, Peter Joseph. On 13 December 2019 passed peacefully at Mercy Hospice Ponsonby aged 81 years. Cherished loved husband of Aseta for 53 years. Adored loved father of Ritchie and Anna and father-in-law of Chris. Much loved grandfather of Sian, Matthew, Tina and Che. Treasured great grandfather of Ali and Laila. Son of the late Peter and Ivy Redican. Loved brother of Frank and Virginia, uncle and friend of many. Memorial service to celebrate the life of Peter will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 Saint Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday, 18 December at 1.30pm Epsom Funeral Home Ph 0800-437-766
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019