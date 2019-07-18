|
WEBB, Peter John. On 16 July 2019, at Ohau, Horowhenua, aged 78 years. Son of the late Roland and the late Myra Webb. Beloved husband of Susan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rachael and Tim Matthews, Wellington; Rebecca Webb and Ed Hohaia, Ahipara; Fraser Webb and Asha Page, Auckland. Loving grandfather of Sasha & Charlotte; Nepia; Piper and Beckett. Brother-in- law of John Guthrie and Glenda Philpott, Coromandel; Gerard Guthrie and Li Xiaoli, Wellington. Much loved by all his cousins, extended family and friends. A service will be held at the Longroom, Basin Reserve, Wellington, Friday 19 July 2019 at 2.00pm (parking is limited). Messages can be sent to The Webb Family, C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington Lychgate Funerals FDANZ www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 18 to July 19, 2019