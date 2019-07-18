Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter John WEBB

Add a Memory
Peter John WEBB Notice
WEBB, Peter John. On 16 July 2019, at Ohau, Horowhenua, aged 78 years. Son of the late Roland and the late Myra Webb. Beloved husband of Susan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rachael and Tim Matthews, Wellington; Rebecca Webb and Ed Hohaia, Ahipara; Fraser Webb and Asha Page, Auckland. Loving grandfather of Sasha & Charlotte; Nepia; Piper and Beckett. Brother-in- law of John Guthrie and Glenda Philpott, Coromandel; Gerard Guthrie and Li Xiaoli, Wellington. Much loved by all his cousins, extended family and friends. A service will be held at the Longroom, Basin Reserve, Wellington, Friday 19 July 2019 at 2.00pm (parking is limited). Messages can be sent to The Webb Family, C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington Lychgate Funerals FDANZ www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.