|
|
|
ROTHVILLE, Peter John. On 31st July 2019. One last flicker and the flame died, and has taken part of me. Loved husband to Maureen. Loved father to Marie and Michelle, father-in-law to Carl and Jeff. Beloved Poppa of Beck, Charlie, Jessie and Ellie. A celebration of his well lived 85 years will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on the 13th August 2019 at 11.00am. A special mention to Bupa Wattle Downs for their human touch, in Peter's final days, thank you from our family. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019