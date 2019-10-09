|
|
|
SARGENT, Peter John Reid. On 8 October 2019 after a strong fight with a prolonged illness. Adoring husband of the late Victoria, proud father of the late Edward, Eugenie and William, loving grandfather of George and Emilia, and highly respected father-in-law of Clinton. Brother and best mate to Michael. A heartfelt thankyou to Auckland Hospital Oncology staff, and those who made Peter so comfortable during his final days in Ward 64. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice Auckland would be appreciated (PO Box 47 693, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144). A Service for Peter will be held at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell on Friday 11 October 2019 at 2.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019