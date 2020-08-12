|
RANKIN, Peter John. Peacefully passed away on Sunday 9th August, aged 80. He was much loved by his modern global family - Paul, Theresa, Nicola, Kristen, Benjamin, Daniel, Stevie, Dylan, Michelle, Jacky, Brock, Lachlan, Penelope, Charlie and Wilson. Pest in Reace. (As Peter would say). A celebration of Peter's life will be held at St. Peters Hall, Paekakariki at 10:30am, Saturday, 15th August, with a private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service or donated directly. Messages of sympathy can be sent C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011 Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 04 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020