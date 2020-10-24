|
MILL, Peter John. Passed away peacefully on 21 October 2020 in his 87th year. Loving husband of the late Margaret. Loved Dad of Gordon and Penny, Kathryn and Richard. Poppa to Pip and Sally. Peter's family wish to thank the staff at Summerset Karaka and Middlemore Hospital for their fine care given to Peter. A funeral service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 30 October 2020 at 11.00am. Ensom Funeral Services 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020