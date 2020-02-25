|
LANGTON, Peter John. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospice on 23rd February 2020 in his 75th year. Loved eldest child of Nora and Jack (deceased) Loved father of Rochelle and Marcel and friend of Paul. Loved brother of Margaret - Sister Julian, Judith and Nigel, Anne-Maree and Colin, Noreen and Ron, Mary and Dave and Anthony (deceased) Former husband of Anne. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Thank you to Kim from Puriri Park and the staff of North Shore Hospice.RIP. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent De Paul. (can be left at the church) Messages c/- Po box 65-385 Mairangi Bay. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Josephs Church, 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna on Thursday 27th February at 10am
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020