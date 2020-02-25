Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Josephs Church
10 Dominion Street
Takapuna
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter LANGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter John LANGTON

Add a Memory
Peter John LANGTON Notice
LANGTON, Peter John. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospice on 23rd February 2020 in his 75th year. Loved eldest child of Nora and Jack (deceased) Loved father of Rochelle and Marcel and friend of Paul. Loved brother of Margaret - Sister Julian, Judith and Nigel, Anne-Maree and Colin, Noreen and Ron, Mary and Dave and Anthony (deceased) Former husband of Anne. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Thank you to Kim from Puriri Park and the staff of North Shore Hospice.RIP. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent De Paul. (can be left at the church) Messages c/- Po box 65-385 Mairangi Bay. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Josephs Church, 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna on Thursday 27th February at 10am



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -