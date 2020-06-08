|
|
|
BRECKON, Peter John (Sno). Passed away suddenly on 8th June 2003. Time has gone, years slip away, your passing seems like yesterday, memories of your smiles and song are with us every day. Forever in our hearts Pete, never forgotten. Beloved youngest son of Dale and George, pal and stepson of George and the late Betty, most loved and missed brother of Ken (Big Boy). Loved friend and brother-in-law of Karen and adored uncle of George and Andrew.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2020