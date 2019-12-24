|
BARTLETT, Peter John. Professor Emeritus Auckland University Faculty of Architecture. Died peacefully at Eversleigh Hospital, surrounded by family, on Saturday 21 December 2019. Hugely loved brother of Christine; endlessly loved husband of Margaret Lawlor-Bartlett; beloved and adored father of the late Nicky, Louis, Jeremy, Brendan, Alice and Kate; and father-in-law and father-in-love of Deborah, Lynda, Catherine, Peter, Rob, Tania, Lola and Michael. Proud grandfather of Julian, Richard, Joey, Olivia, Georgia, Finn, the late Ariel, Ren, Mila and Arlo; grandfather-in-law and grandfather-in-love of Cindy Tan, Rose and Shannen; and Great-grandfather of Alice, Kian and Jimmy. Huge thanks to the staff at Eversleigh Hospital for their exceptional loving care. Instead of flowers, donations to either St John Ambulance Services or Caritas would be appreciated. A service for Peter will be held at St Francis de Sales and All Souls Catholic Church, 2A Albert Rd, Devonport on Saturday 28 December 2019 at 2pm. Cresting a wave, striding a track, always with us.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019