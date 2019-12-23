Home

Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Francis de Sales and All Souls Catholic Church
2A Albert Rd
Devonport
Peter John BARTLETT Notice
BARTLETT, Peter John. Professor Emeritus Auckland University Faculty of Architecture Hugely loved brother of Christine; endlessly loved husband of Margaret Lawlor-Bartlett; beloved and adored father of the late Nicky, Louis, Jeremy, Brendan, Alice and Kate; and father-in-law and father-in-love of Deborah, Lynda, Catherine, Peter and Rob. Proud grandfather of Julian, Richard, Joey, Olivia, Georgia, Finn, the late Ariel, Ren, Mila and Arlo; grandfather-in-law and grandfather-in-love of Cindy Tan, Rose and Shannen; and Great-grandfather of Alice, Kian and Jimmy. A service for Peter will be held at St Francis de Sales and All Souls Catholic Church, 2A Albert Rd, Devonport on Saturday 28 December 2019 at 2pm. Cresting a wave, striding a track, always with us.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 23, 2019
