|
|
|
BARTLETT, Peter John. Professor Emeritus Auckland University Faculty of Architecture Hugely loved brother of Christine; endlessly loved husband of Margaret Lawlor-Bartlett; beloved and adored father of the late Nicky, Louis, Jeremy, Brendan, Alice and Kate; and father-in-law and father-in-love of Deborah, Lynda, Catherine, Peter and Rob. Proud grandfather of Julian, Richard, Joey, Olivia, Georgia, Finn, the late Ariel, Ren, Mila and Arlo; grandfather-in-law and grandfather-in-love of Cindy Tan, Rose and Shannen; and Great-grandfather of Alice, Kian and Jimmy. A service for Peter will be held at St Francis de Sales and All Souls Catholic Church, 2A Albert Rd, Devonport on Saturday 28 December 2019 at 2pm. Cresting a wave, striding a track, always with us.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 23, 2019