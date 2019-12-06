Home

Services
Broadbent & May - Funerals Naturally
22 Palmer Street
Aro Valley, Wellington
04 974 5076
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Silverstream Retreat
3 Reynolds Bach Drive
Lower Hutt
View Map
Resources
Peter Johannes DENEE

Peter Johannes DENEE Notice
DENEE, Peter Johannes. Peacefully on 30th November 2019 at Te Hopai Rest Home, aged 70. Wonderful father and father-in-law to Tim, Rachel, Emma, Abbie, Greg and Erik; delightful Opa to June, Romy, Marlene, Ida and Rei. Beloved brother of Marianne, Diti, Doris, Bert and Basil. Cherished musician and friend to many; he gave much to Wellington as a lawyer and Rotarian. Our gratitude to the caring Te Hopai and Mary Potter Hospice staff. Please post messages at www.forevermissed.com/ peter-denee No flowers or donations, thank you. We will celebrate Peter's life at Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Bach Drive, Lower Hutt on Wednesday, 11th December 2019 at 10.30am. Colourful dress welcome. We invite you to share stories and songs after the service. Fare thee well, my honey, fare thee well.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
