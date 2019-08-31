|
|
|
OYAGAWA, Peter Jiro. Born January 17, 1934. Passed away peacefully August 29, 2019. Loving husband of the late Annette Mary Oyagawa. Beloved Father of Peter, John, Max, Cherie and Kathleen. Much Loved Grandfather, Brother, Father-in-Law and Friend. A special thank you to Doctors and nurses at North Shore Hospital and the team at CHT Onewa Resthome. A Service for Peter will be held on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, 117 Onewa Road, Northcote at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019