WILSON, Peter James. Born on 3 March 1935, passed away on 12 October 2020. Beloved husband of Joan and the late Maureen. Much loved father and father in law of Nicola and Warren, and Brett. Adored Granddad of Piper. Loved brother to his many siblings. A service for Peter will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday 16 October at 2pm. Heartfelt thanks to all of the staff at Bob Owens for their love and wonderful care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020