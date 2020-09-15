|
WILLCOX, Peter James. Pete, aged 68, passed away peacefully on 11 September 2020 at Hospice Wanganui following a short but tough battle with cancer. Cherished husband and best friend of Robby, treasured father, father in law and step father of Sarah, Paul and Marnie, Craig and Alison, Isobel and Blair, adored grandfather of Carter and Finlay, and passionate member of the NZMCA. Sadly, due to Covid 19 restrictions, Pete's Funeral will be Private. At a future date we will have a memorial gathering to celebrate Pete's life, with a happy hour to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wanganui Hospice would be appreciated and can be posted to P.O.Box 4284, Wanganui. All messages c/- The Willcox Family, P.O.Box 341, Wanganui. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 15, 2020