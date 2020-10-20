|
REID, Peter James. LAC 79849. Sadly taken from our lives on 17th October 2020. Dearly loved husband to Beverley, father to Denise and Fiona, father in law to Gary and David, and much loved grand-dad to Jessica, Hannah, Maygan, Thomas, Brooke, Emma and devoted pet Toby we will miss you so dearly, rest in peace. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Thursday 22nd October at 12:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020