Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Patricks Catholic Church
Seddon Street
Pukekohe
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
Peter James MATTHEWS


1934 - 2020
Peter James MATTHEWS Notice
MATTHEWS, Peter James. 5 January 1934 - 27 September 2020. Passed away peacefully. Much loved husband of the late Norah and the late Audrey. Cherished Dad of Bridget, David and Clare. Grandad (Nannerl) of 8 and great-grandad of 2.5. Rosary for Peter will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Pukekohe tonight, 30th September, at 7pm and a Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday. Due to Covid, restrictions will apply. Please contact Grahams Funeral services for more details (09) 2368919. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franklin Hospice would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020
