STOCKDALE, Peter James Leslie. Died peacefully, surrounded by his family on the 12th July in his 87th year. Dearly loved husband of Sharon,(deceased), exceptional loving father to Susan, Peter and Josephine, cherished Poppa to Samantha, Sarah, Sophie, Sharon, Madeline and Claudia, and Great Poppa to Jacob, Lennox, Mason, Sage and Scarlett. A fabulous life, well lived, filled with Love and laughter, Bikes, Sport, Fire Engines, Books and his Dogs. We'll miss you so much Dad xxxxx Funeral to be held at Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club, Wednesday 17th July at 2pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019
