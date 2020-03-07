|
HUTCHINGS, Peter James. Peacefully passed away on Wednesday 4th March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Beryl (nee Grey) and much loved Dad to Kent and Sarah and father in law to Sarah and the late Struan Barty. Cherished Poppa Pete to Charles, Sam and George Barty. His unconditional love and guidance to us all, cheeky smile and blue eyes will be deeply missed and never forgotten. A celebration of his life will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 11th March at Bishop Selwyn Chapel, Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Rd, Parnell.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020