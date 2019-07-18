Home

HEWITT, Peter James. Suddenly passed away on July 14, 2019, aged 75 years. Loved son of the late Bill and Madge Hewitt. Brother to Bill (Australia), Noel and Helen and cherished uncle to his many nephews and nieces here and in Australia. Peter will be sadly missed by his family, his many friends and the staff and residents at Church Road, Mangere Bridge. A funeral service will be held for Peter on Friday, 19 July, at 1pm at Tipene Funerals, 24 Hill Street Onehunga. All enquiries, please call the funeral home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019
