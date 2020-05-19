Home

Peter James COULING

Peter James COULING Notice
COULING, Peter James. (N.Z. 11512) passed away at home, after living life to the fullest every day for 91 years, on the 16th of May 2020. Peter made his mark as a Korean Veteran, serving in the Navy, a talented Sportsman and an amazing Educator who made a difference. He married his wife, Margaret, in 1954 and together they raised four children, Belinda, Simon, Andrew and Brent. Peter was an adored grandfather and great- grandfather. Peter was preceded in his death by his brother Barry and sister Anne, survived by sisters Joan and Judy. A free spirit, a compassionate and caring man, Peter touched the lives of many, many people. He will always be remembered for his kindness, honour, knowledge and ability to motivate and connect with people. A small, intimate family ceremony will be held for Peter. Any communications to the Couling family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 19, 2020
