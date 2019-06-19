Home

Peter James CHRISTIE

CHRISTIE, Peter James. Passed away suddenly on the 14th of June 2019. Dearly loved son of Ron and the late Veronica Christie. Special place in the heart of Babe. Adored father of Nicole, Rory, Grace and Willow. Proud grandfather of Lily. Much loved brother to Annette and loved uncle of Amy and Natalie. Every glimpse of the ocean, Every spray from the waves, Will bring you to mind. A service will be held at The North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 21 June at 2.30pm, followed by interment.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
