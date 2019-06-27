SWNEY, Peter Jackson. Peacefully at Waikato hospital on 25 June 2019, aged 90 years. Much Loved and treasured husband of the late Bev. Dearly loved and much respected father of Kevin and Trish, Garry and Bev, Paul and Michelle. Loved Pop of Russell and Sarah, Gavin and Georgia, Janine and Dave, Taryn, Richard and Kirsten, Cindy and Warren, Matthew and Talia, Logan and Terry. Adored Poppy of 14 Great Grandchildren. We invite you to join us to celebrate Dad's life on Saturday 29th June at Knox Presbyterian Church, Canada Street, Morrinsville at 12.30pm. Dad will now be in his happy place and at rest with Mum, who has always been the love of his life. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville St John's Ambulance, 113 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Swney family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2019