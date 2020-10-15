Home

Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
Peter (Pete) HOLLING

Peter (Pete) HOLLING Notice
HOLLING, Peter (Pete). On 14th October 2020, peacefully, at NorthHaven Hospital. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Joy. Adored father and father-in- law of Shona and Tony. Proud poppa of Mia and Rosa. Brother and brother-in-law of the late Verdon and Cath, Alan and Erica. Brother in law and mate of Jean and the late Mike, Maureen and Vic. Pete was also a loved uncle. A service to celebrate Pete's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Monday, the 19th of October 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to Mark and the staff of NorthHaven Hospital for their care and love. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation online at www.dementia.nz All communications to Joy Holling, 94/101 Red Beach Road, Red Beach 0932.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
