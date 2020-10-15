|
HOLLING, Peter (Pete). On 14th October 2020, peacefully, at NorthHaven Hospital. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Joy. Adored father and father-in- law of Shona and Tony. Proud poppa of Mia and Rosa. Brother and brother-in-law of the late Verdon and Cath, Alan and Erica. Brother in law and mate of Jean and the late Mike, Maureen and Vic. Pete was also a loved uncle. A service to celebrate Pete's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Monday, the 19th of October 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to Mark and the staff of NorthHaven Hospital for their care and love. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation online at www.dementia.nz All communications to Joy Holling, 94/101 Red Beach Road, Red Beach 0932.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2020