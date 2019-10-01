|
HOLDSWORTH, Peter. On Saturday 28th September 2019 at Aria Gardens, Albany. Aged 82 years. Now At Peace. Much loved husband of Norma. Much loved father of Lisa and Mark, and Sally and Jason. Loved Poppa of Rachael and Matt, William and Caroline, Henry and Maisie, and Hamish; Elle, and Hugo. Great Poppa of Roger Peter. Loved brother of Sylvia and John Mills and their family. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Thursday, the 3rd of October 2019 at 2:00 PM followed by a private burial. Peter's family wish to express their appreciation to the staff of Aria Gardens, for their dedicated and compassionate care of Peter. Larger Than Life Once Met Never Forgotten
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2019