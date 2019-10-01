Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter HOLDSWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter HOLDSWORTH

Add a Memory
Peter HOLDSWORTH Notice
HOLDSWORTH, Peter. On Saturday 28th September 2019 at Aria Gardens, Albany. Aged 82 years. Now At Peace. Much loved husband of Norma. Much loved father of Lisa and Mark, and Sally and Jason. Loved Poppa of Rachael and Matt, William and Caroline, Henry and Maisie, and Hamish; Elle, and Hugo. Great Poppa of Roger Peter. Loved brother of Sylvia and John Mills and their family. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Thursday, the 3rd of October 2019 at 2:00 PM followed by a private burial. Peter's family wish to express their appreciation to the staff of Aria Gardens, for their dedicated and compassionate care of Peter. Larger Than Life Once Met Never Forgotten



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.