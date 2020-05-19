Home

Friday, May 22, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Peter Henry (Professor) LOVELL

Peter Henry (Professor) LOVELL Notice
LOVELL, Peter Henry (Professor). On 15 May 2020, peacefully, in his 81st year. Dearly loved husband of Christine. Loved father of Sarah and Mark and grandfather of Ryan, Maria, Hannah and Cameron. Rest in Peace, Peter. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Friday 22 May at 10:30am, followed by private cremation. If you would like to attend Peter's farewell, please register your attendance to [email protected] In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society of New Zealand would be appreciated. All communications to the Lovell family via [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 19, 2020
