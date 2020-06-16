Home

Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Naval Memorial Chapel of St Christopher, Devonport Naval Base
Peter Haydyn THOMPSON

Peter Haydyn THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Peter Haydyn. Crossed the bar 12 June 2020 aged 92. RN JX740859 (1945-48), RNZN U14347 (1952-1983), LtCdr (Ret). Loved husband, father and grandfather of: Fiona; Christopher, Stephen, Lisa and Jeremy; Luca, Zak and Rafael. A service commemorating Peter's life will be held on Friday 19 June 2020 at 11am in the Naval Memorial Chapel of St Christopher, Devonport Naval Base. Guests attending, please bring photo I.D. for entry into the Naval Base. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Mercy Hospice Auckland. https:/ /mercyhospice.org.nz/ services/donate/. The Natural Funeral Company 021 234 5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020
