DOUGLAS, Peter Harrison. Passed away peacefully at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus Coast on 5th July 2019, aged 81. Dearly beloved husband of Noelene. Loving Dad of Kevin, Terry and Lynda. Grandad of Shannon, Lauren and Nina. Father-In-Law of Annie, Monique and David. You are and will always be in our hearts. A private cremation service for Peter has been held. A sincere thank you to all staff and volunteers at Hibiscus Coast Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Peter's memory to Hibiscus Hospice. www.harbourhospice.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019