Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter MacGRANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Harold (Peter) MacGRANT

Add a Memory
Peter Harold (Peter) MacGRANT Notice
MacGRANT, Peter Harold (Peter). Passed away on October 20, 2019. Passed at Metlifecare Highlands, peacefully after a long illness. Loved husband of Annette, father and father in law of Andrew and Rochelle, Bridget and Mark and Matthew, Poppa to Zarah, Will and Connor. As to Peters wishes a private cremation has taken place. A gathering for family and friends will be held at Metlifecare Highlands Recreation Room on Saturday 26th October from 2pm - 4pm. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Highlands for their care of Peter over the last 3 weeks. Communications c/o 4 Roysfield Lane Farm Cove
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.