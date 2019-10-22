|
MacGRANT, Peter Harold (Peter). Passed away on October 20, 2019. Passed at Metlifecare Highlands, peacefully after a long illness. Loved husband of Annette, father and father in law of Andrew and Rochelle, Bridget and Mark and Matthew, Poppa to Zarah, Will and Connor. As to Peters wishes a private cremation has taken place. A gathering for family and friends will be held at Metlifecare Highlands Recreation Room on Saturday 26th October from 2pm - 4pm. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Highlands for their care of Peter over the last 3 weeks. Communications c/o 4 Roysfield Lane Farm Cove
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019