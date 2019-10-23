Home

GRANT, Peter Harold (Peter). Passed away on October 20, 2019. Passed at Metlifecare Highlands, peacefully after a long illness. Loved husband of Annette, father and father in law of Andrew and Rochelle, Bridget and Mark and Matthew, Poppa to Zarah, Will and Connor. As to Peters wishes a private cremation has taken place. A gathering will be held for family and friends at Metlifecare Highlands Recreation Room on Saturday 26th October from 2pm - 4pm. Communications c/o 4 Roysfield Lane Farm Cove.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
