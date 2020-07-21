|
SCHMETZER, Peter Gregory. Born March 15, 1949. Passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020, surrounded by Debbie and his loving family at Coffs Harbour, Australia. Loved son of the late Laurie and Isobel, dearly cherished younger brother of Raie and George Hatton (deceased), Paul (deceased) and Sherry, Carleton (deceased) and Julie, Special Uncle to Laurie Hatton, Linda McCutcheon, Christine and Adele Hatton, and fun loving companion to his cousins.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 21, 2020