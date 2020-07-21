Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter SCHMETZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Gregory (Peter) SCHMETZER

Add a Memory
Peter Gregory (Peter) SCHMETZER Notice
SCHMETZER, Peter Gregory. Born March 15, 1949. Passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020, surrounded by Debbie and his loving family at Coffs Harbour, Australia. Loved son of the late Laurie and Isobel, dearly cherished younger brother of Raie and George Hatton (deceased), Paul (deceased) and Sherry, Carleton (deceased) and Julie, Special Uncle to Laurie Hatton, Linda McCutcheon, Christine and Adele Hatton, and fun loving companion to his cousins.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -