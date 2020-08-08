Home

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
COWLRICK, Peter Gregory. Suddenly but peacefully on August 7, 2020. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and best mate of Yvonne. Loved father and father in law of Maryann and Johnathan, and Mark. Cherished grandad of Brianna, Jasmine, and Sherrilee. A service for Peter will be held at Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata on Wednesday 12th August at 11:00am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Cowlrick family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020
