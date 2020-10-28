|
GREACEN, Peter. Skipper of the Annina and crew. Sailed away during the night 23 October 2020. Loved and cherished by his First Mate Anne and all their crew, John, Scott and Sandra, Glenn and Sharon. Trainee crew, Craig, Alicia, Bradley, Melissa, Kelly and Devan, and the little nippers, Kassie, Blake, Braxsten and Brockten. Will always love you, forever and forever. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday 2 November at 12 noon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020