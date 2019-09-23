Home

Peter Graham ALLISON

Peter Graham ALLISON Notice
ALLISON, Peter Graham. Passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on 21st September 2019, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Gill. Adored father and father-in- law of Fiona and Mark, Hamish and Carissa, Cameron and Jane. Cherished Poppa of Angus, Jimmy, Margot, Annabelle, Barnaby, Lachlan and Jessie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Margie, Susan and Russell, Alison (deceased), Nigel and Faye. A service to celebrate Peter's wonderful life will be held on Thursday 26th September 2:30pm at The Officer's Mess, 170 Vauxhall Road, Narrow Neck, Auckland. The Natural Funeral Company (09)3616080.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019
