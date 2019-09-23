|
|
|
ALLISON, Peter Graham. Passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on 21st September 2019, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Gill. Adored father and father-in- law of Fiona and Mark, Hamish and Carissa, Cameron and Jane. Cherished Poppa of Angus, Jimmy, Margot, Annabelle, Barnaby, Lachlan and Jessie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Margie, Susan and Russell, Alison (deceased), Nigel and Faye. A service to celebrate Peter's wonderful life will be held on Thursday 26th September 2:30pm at The Officer's Mess, 170 Vauxhall Road, Narrow Neck, Auckland. The Natural Funeral Company (09)3616080.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019