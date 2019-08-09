Home

Peter Graeme (Pete) THOMPSON

Peter Graeme (Pete) THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Peter Graeme (Pete). On 6 August 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family. After a short illness. Aged 85 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Shirley. Adored father and father-in-law of Pip and David, Andrea and John. Poppa Pete to Chris and Jen, Mia and Paige, Kathy, Emma and Theo. A service to celebrate Pete's life will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Saturday 10 August 2019 prior to private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
