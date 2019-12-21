|
|
|
GOON, Peter. Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 17 December 2019. Much loved husband of Mary (Malin). Loving father and father-in-law of Len and Sam, Lisa and Ray, Linda and Wayne. Loved grandfather of Max and Mika, and Aiden and Mia. He will be in our hearts forever. A Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Peter will be held at The Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere on Monday 23 December at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. Epsom Funeral Home 0800 437 766
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019