Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter CROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Glenn CROSS

Add a Memory
Peter Glenn CROSS Notice
CROSS, Peter Glenn. 23rd January 1942 - 30th April 2020. Died at his home with his loved and cherished wife Sharon at his side. He lived his life and gave to those he loved with absolute dedication. Ngā mea nui ki a Peter, te pono, te tika me te aroha. The three most important things to Peter, truth, right and love. Peter will be carried in the memory of the many, many people who knew him. In lieu of flowers and as Peter would want please send donations to: Mercy Hospice Te Korowai Atawhai and St Johns Ambulance. Ngā mihi nui.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -