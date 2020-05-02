|
CROSS, Peter Glenn. 23rd January 1942 - 30th April 2020. Died at his home with his loved and cherished wife Sharon at his side. He lived his life and gave to those he loved with absolute dedication. Ngā mea nui ki a Peter, te pono, te tika me te aroha. The three most important things to Peter, truth, right and love. Peter will be carried in the memory of the many, many people who knew him. In lieu of flowers and as Peter would want please send donations to: Mercy Hospice Te Korowai Atawhai and St Johns Ambulance. Ngā mihi nui.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020