Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club
4 Victoria Avenue
Waiuku
STEELE, Peter Frederick. Passed away peacefully at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku on Tuesday 28 July 2020, aged 81, with his loving wife Lois at his side. Beloved dad of Christine and Bob (Australia), Warwick and Christina (Pokeno) and step dad to Brett (Australia), Maureen and Mark(Conifer Grove) and Shane. Grandad/Poppa of Romaine and Kade (Australia); Erica and Kate. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club, 4 Victoria Avenue Waiuku, on Friday 31 July at 1pm, followed by Private Cremation. No flowers please but donations to Waiuku St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Communications to Peter's family C/- Grahams Funeral Services, West Street, Tuakau 2121



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020
