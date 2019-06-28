Home

Peter Frederick PHARAOH

Peter Frederick PHARAOH
PHARAOH, Peter Frederick. Passed away peacefully at Thames Hospital, on Wednesday 26th of June, 2019; aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Elsie (nee Nickel) for 66 years. Loved Dad of Jim and Jan, Moira and Clive, Murray and Olivia. Loved Grandad of Karl and Leila, Hannah, Luke, Michael, Joshua. 'Memories cherished we'll not forget, Held in our hearts, you're peacefully at rest.' A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at St George The Martyr Anglican Church, 601 Mackay Street, Thames, on Tuesday 2nd July, at 11am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Peter to Diabetes NZ would be appreciated an may be left at the service or posted to: PO Box 168, Oamaru.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 28, 2019
