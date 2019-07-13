DYKE, Peter Francis. After a brave and courageous two-year battle, Peter passed away peacefully on Tuesday 9 July 2019. He was a devoted Dad and hero to his two beautiful daughters, Lauren and Isabella, who nursed him to the end. He got to spend five precious weeks with his grandson, Franklin, with love and support from son-in-law, Ben. Peter was the much-loved son of Mary and John, brother to Bernard, Michael, Jane and Kathryn, and uncle to Ben. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the Newmarket Room, Ellerslie Event Centre, 100 Ascot Avenue, Ellerslie (Ellerslie Racecourse) on Tuesday 16 July at 11am. Private burial for family will be held directly afterwards. You touched the lives of so many people. We will remember you always, Dykey. Any donations gratefully accepted by Mercy Hospice at www.mercyhospice.org.nz.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019