BRAY, Peter Francis. 24 September 1935 - 11 September 2019 On September 11 my loved and loving husband, and best friend slipped quietly away. Devoted husband to Merle. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Lynne, Philip and Sue, Alan and Marion, Elizabeth and Ross. Proud grandfather of his four grandsons, Jeremy, Koen, Ethan and Benn. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at his home in Omokoroa on Wednesday 18th September from 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. 'Til we meet again'.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019