CONNELLY, Peter Forsyth. Soulmate and treasured husband of Anne, passed away in Tauranga on Sunday, July 7, 2019 of complications from motor neurone disease at the age of 67. Peter is survived by his daughter Kirsty, her husband Simon, and son Jim and wife Karen, and his grandchildren Breanne, Indiana and Jackson. Peter was the loved brother of Robin, brother-in-law of Graeme, and uncle to Nick, Sarah and their families. Don't grieve for me. Just remember the best times, the laughter, the wine, the good life I lived while I was strong. Peter requested donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Association in place of flowers. www.mnd.org.nz. A service for Peter will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday 13 July at 10am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019