EWBANK, Peter. Passed away peacefully after a long illness on June 21st 2019 aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Loving father of Peter John (deceased), Linda Lonsdale, Te Horo, Stephen Ewbank, Queensland,Helen and Steven Morrow, Beerwah. Loved and respected stepfather to Andrea Rodgers and Wayne Davies, Hamilton, Nichola and Mark Ahlers, TePahu. Loved Grandad of Thomas, Bryn, Blair, Elisabeth, Talia, Ashleigh, Jordan, Aiden and Leila. Loved Great Grandad of Mya. A funeral service will be held for Peter at Simply Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Hamilton on Monday 24th June at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
