Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter BELCHAMBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Ernest BELCHAMBER

Add a Memory
Peter Ernest BELCHAMBER Notice
BELCHAMBER, Peter Ernest. Passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside in Waikato Public Hospital on Sunday, 21st June 2020. Aged 85 years. Much loved husband and soul mate of Marlene for 52 years. Beloved father and father-in-law of Daniel, Ruth and Malcolm and the Late Stevie. Treasured granddad to Caleb and Lani. "Psalm 1" A Memorial Service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Cambridge Baptist Church, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Tuesday, 30th June 2020 at 1:00pm. Donations to World Evangelization for Christ NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Belchamber Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -