HOLMES, Peter Edwin. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 9 May 2019, at Tauranga Hospital, aged 96 years. Beloved husband of Jean. Brother to Colin (deceased) and Christine. Brother-in-law to Elaine, Sheila and Peter. Much loved Uncle to David, Peggy, Mark, David, John and the late Robyn, Michael and Susan. A farewell service for Peter will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa on Tuesday 14 May at 1.30pm. Messages to the Holmes family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
