GLYNAN, Peter Edwin. Passed away peacefully at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village on 21st September 2020 with family by his side. Deeply loved Husband of Paula for 62 years. Much loved Dad of Angela and Brett, and Nicki. Special Grandad of Rachel and Mark, Laura, Steph, Brittany and Dan, and Charlotte. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Bruce McLaren for their wonderful care. A service for Peter will be held at Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Friday 25th September 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020